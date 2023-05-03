Xencor (XNCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. Xencor’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $183,210.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

