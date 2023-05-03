Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XHR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 1,091,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,222. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

