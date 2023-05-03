Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

XENE stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

