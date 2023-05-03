Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 3.5 %
XIN opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $11.90.
Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.
