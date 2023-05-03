XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $168.50

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168.50 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.10), with a volume of 670670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.02).

Several analysts have weighed in on XPS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.56) to GBX 216 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.05. The company has a market cap of £348.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,394.29 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

