XRUN (XRUN) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, XRUN has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $359.75 million and $564,862.20 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

