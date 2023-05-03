XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. XSGD has a total market cap of $65.94 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

