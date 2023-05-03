Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

