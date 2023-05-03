Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $257.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.43% and a negative return on equity of 75.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

