YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Raised by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,562 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 256,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,162. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. YETI had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

