Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Air Lease’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Lease’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. Air Lease has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.62 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

