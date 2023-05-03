Zambesigold Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Zambesigold has a market cap of $67.74 million and $114,517.73 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

