Zcash Price Reaches $36.83 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $601.35 million and approximately $22.51 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $36.83 or 0.00128375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00048779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00032967 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.