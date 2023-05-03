ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.22

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $464,944.51 and approximately $33.22 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

