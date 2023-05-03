Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $172.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.65.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 597,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,587.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

