10,000 Shares in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 32.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

