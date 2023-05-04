10,313 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.44. The stock had a trading volume of 156,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,755. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $391.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.