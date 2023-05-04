10,322 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,734,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,823,000 after buying an additional 486,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $275.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,296 shares of company stock worth $18,906,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

