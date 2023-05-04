10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Trading Down 2.0 %

TXG stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,088. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $92,682.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.