11,946 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

SGRY stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $199,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $50,236.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,274 shares of company stock worth $2,530,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.