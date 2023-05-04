14,982 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,063. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

