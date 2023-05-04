2,016 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $328.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.