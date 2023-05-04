2,049 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $113.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

