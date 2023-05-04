2,050 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.01. 107,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,839. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

