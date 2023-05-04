2,050 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.64. 633,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,671. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

