2,092 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1,197.3% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMO opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.24.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

