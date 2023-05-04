223,268 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 223,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,808,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 461,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,532. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.