22nd Century Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

22nd Century Group restated their maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.30.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.67. 1,526,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,004 shares of company stock worth $3,223,514. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.