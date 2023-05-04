23,165 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Graco by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Graco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock worth $6,719,442 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graco Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Graco stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

