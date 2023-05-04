2,370 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.26 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.