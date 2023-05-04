2,424 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 4.1 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 555,896 shares valued at $44,536,762. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

