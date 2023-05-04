2,518 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

