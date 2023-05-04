2,557 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAE. CWM LLC increased its stake in CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE CAE opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.09 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAE shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

