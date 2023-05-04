28,488 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 136,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.92.

Shares of VRSK traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.57. The stock had a trading volume of 130,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.14. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

