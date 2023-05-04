2,872 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.44. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $178.32.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,941 shares of company stock worth $1,430,220. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

