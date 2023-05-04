2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.60% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

TSVT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

2seventy bio stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $586.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.93. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 277.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in 2seventy bio by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

