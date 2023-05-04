3,624 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

