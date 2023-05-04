3,896 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 87,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

