3,896 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 87,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,166. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.