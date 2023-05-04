4,160 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.9 %

IRM opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

