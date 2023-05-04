49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Shares Up 25%

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 413,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 99,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

