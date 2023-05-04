4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $110.10. 3,112,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $119.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

