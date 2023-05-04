4Thought Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,125. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.