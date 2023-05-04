4Thought Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 116,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,065,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 784,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

