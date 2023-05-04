528 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

DE stock traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $375.03. 468,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,311. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.57. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

