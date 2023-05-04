5,313 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,879,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,156,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

