6,432 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 90,507 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $684,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

