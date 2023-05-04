6,526 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 63.7% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 60.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $69.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

