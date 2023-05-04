67,311 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,256. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

