7,733 Shares in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Purchased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.28. 11,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

